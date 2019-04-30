  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This man who survived Sri Lanka bombings, also witnessed 26/11 Mumbai attacks

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 30: A Hindi proverb Ja Ko Rakhe Saiyan, Mar Sake Na Koi (no one can kill the person who is protected by God) came literally came true for this man who hails from Hyderabad but based in Dubai currently.

    This man who survived Sri Lanka bombings, also witnessed 26/11 Mumbai attacks
    Abhinav Chari (Facebook)

    Dubai-based Abhinav Chari has stepped out of UAE only twice, and both the times he cheated death. Abhinav and his Navroop K were in Colombo's Cinnamon Grand hotel which was one of the eight targets.

    Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of blasts in Churches and hotel targeting mainly people observing prayers on Easter Sunday and the series of blasts left more than 250 dead and over 500 injured.

    Surprisingly, Chari had also survived 26/11 Mumbai attack as well as he was in Mumbai in 2008 which was attacked by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

    Abhinav and Navroop have grown up in Dubai, he told Guld News and it's twice that he has travlled out of the UAE and at both occassion, horrific terror attacks have taken place at places he was in.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka mumbai attack 2611 terror attack

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 1:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue