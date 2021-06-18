This Karnataka village is still untouched by India Covid sweep

Bengaluru, June 18: The deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit rural India in a bad way. The scenes of patients being treated outdoors under trees, on blankets on the ground were common as ill-equipped villages, with lack of testing facilities and health infrastructure faced the gravest situation in their lifetime. But a village in Karnataka has emerged as a "model" for the rest of the state.

Koleranga village of Haliyala Taluk in Uttara Kannada district has not reported a single case of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Thanks to the strict measures enforced by the villagers.

Since March 2020, the village has not yet reported any Covid-19 cases. Koleranga village has a population of 250, mostly dependent on the dairy business.

As the news of COVID-19 outspreak spread, the villagers took showed a steely resolve and shut the doors for outsiders and relatives. The strong resolve against coronavirus stopped them from venturing out of the village.

The villagers assigned all the responsibilities of supply of essential items to two youths of the village.

The villagers are very much aware of the Covid-19 safety protocols and strictly follows social distancing whenever they leave their house. All the 250 members of the village have also been vaccinated, which helped the village stay safe from Covid-19.

The villagers knew it could be a long war with the virus, but they resolved not to let it enter Koleranga and won. It has shown the way for the rest of the country in fighting the pandemic.

Now the village is all geared up to face the dreaded third wave with the same vigour.

