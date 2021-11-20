YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 20: The Gangapur Police Station in Odisha's Ganjam district was on Friday awarded as the second-best in the country and the top in the eastern region, PTI reported.

    Gangapur inspector Dhiresh Das received the award comprising a trophy and a certificate of appreciation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 56th conference of DGPs and IGPs in Lucknow.

    This is the second best police station in the country
    Image Courtesy: @odisha_police

    Congratulating Odisha Police for the achievement, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "It will inspire other police stations of the state to excel in public service."

    The Centre has adopted a uniform model of ranking police stations across the country with the main objective of improving the quality of policing and making the police stations people-friendly.

    A two-member team deputed by the Home Ministry had visited Gangapur on October 2 to assess its achievements in different categories for the award. It had also taken feedback from the public about community policing and the functioning of the police station.

    The team had asked about 80 questions, including detection, disposal, and steps taken to prevent various crimes, passport and service verification, and the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System.

    The Gangapur inspector has set up a reception centre, comfortable women's and children's desk, purified drinking water facility, and sanitary system at the police station, an officer said.

    "The service-oriented attitude of the staff helped it in being picked up as the second-best police station in the country," Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 9:05 [IST]
