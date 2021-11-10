This is not circus or cinema: Kerala HC frowns after man attends virtual hearing without shirt

Pull up your socks to protect lives of COVID warriors from attacks: Kerala HC to police

Kochi, Nov 10: A judge at Kerala High Court was annoyed to see one of the attendees of the virtual proceedings without a shirt.

"What is this? What is going on? This is a court, not a circus or a cinema," annoyed Justice Devan Ramachandran told the man who appeared before the court sans a shirt during a virtual hearing.

The comments came after he noticed the attendee in his court not wearing a shirt. Despite the faux pas being pointed out twice, the bare-chested man was slow to act which prompted Justice Ramachandran to say he will remove such persons from the proceedings.

"I will be forced to remove people (from virtual hearing), if they show up for hearing like this," he warned. The individual concerned, thereafter, logged out.

The high court has been holding virtual proceedings since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. PTI HMP ROH ROH

