This International Women's Day #BreakTheBias to build a more gender-equal world

New Delhi, Mar 08: International Women's Day 2022 is celebrated on 8 March and the theme of 2022 is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow."

The hashtag theme for International Women's Day 2022 is #BreaktheBias. To bridge the gender gap and move closer to equality, we must break away from gender bias, discrimination and stereotypes. Individually we are all responsible for challenging discrimination and bias.

Every year on 8 March, we celebrate the gains made towards gender equality and reflect on what inequalities still need to be addressed. It is a time to honour and celebrate women, those who have come before us, those who contribute every day to our families and our communities.

Why do we celebrate International Women's Day?

The idea of International Women's Day is to celebrate the achievements of women in all areas of society.

