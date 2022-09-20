YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    This image of a law abiding Cheetah staring at a speed limit board is what must see today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released Cheetahs brought from Africa's Namibia into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 8, five Cheetahs are females and three males.

    The Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. One of the top traits of a Cheetah is its speed. It is the fastest animal in the world.

    This image of a law abiding Cheetah staring at a speed limit board is what must see today
    Viral image of Cheetah

    Now an image has gone viral of a Cheetah staring at a speed limit board. In the image the Cheetah is seen sitting on a track and there is a board in front of it which says the speed limit is 40.

    While sharing the image Aviator Anil Chopra captioned the image, 'checking out the speed limit.'

    So far so good: Cheetah brothers Freddy and Alton adapting well, playfulSo far so good: Cheetah brothers Freddy and Alton adapting well, playful

    When we did a reverse image it led us to a Facebook page called Avantgardens which had posted the same image. The image was captioned Cheetah pondering a speed limit sign in Hoedspruit, Entabeni Nature Reserve, South Africa. Photo: Vaughan Jessnitz.

    Many have commented on the image and praised the same. Wow sir he is in some confusion wrote one user while another wrote amazing and so funny.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news cheetah

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X