This image of a law abiding Cheetah staring at a speed limit board is what must see today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released Cheetahs brought from Africa's Namibia into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 8, five Cheetahs are females and three males.

The Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. One of the top traits of a Cheetah is its speed. It is the fastest animal in the world.

Now an image has gone viral of a Cheetah staring at a speed limit board. In the image the Cheetah is seen sitting on a track and there is a board in front of it which says the speed limit is 40.

Checking out the speed limit 😎 pic.twitter.com/e9nShUBX6q — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) September 20, 2022

While sharing the image Aviator Anil Chopra captioned the image, 'checking out the speed limit.'

So far so good: Cheetah brothers Freddy and Alton adapting well, playful

When we did a reverse image it led us to a Facebook page called Avantgardens which had posted the same image. The image was captioned Cheetah pondering a speed limit sign in Hoedspruit, Entabeni Nature Reserve, South Africa. Photo: Vaughan Jessnitz.

Many have commented on the image and praised the same. Wow sir he is in some confusion wrote one user while another wrote amazing and so funny.

Too less for him.. — Sanjeev Ghanekar (@SGGhanekar) September 20, 2022

Yes. That is for one leap only. — Vineet Sood (@VineetSood15) September 20, 2022

Cheeta be like : ea speed bohot Kam hai re baba..😅 — Imraan Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@I_am_Imran_025) September 20, 2022

Wow...sir now he is in confusion and thinking wt should I do 😊

Gd mrng 💐😊 — Sylphselenophile (@Sylph311988) September 20, 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 15:13 [IST]