This Husky working out will leave you in splits

    Dogs are man's best friend. They are cute, loyal, adorable and yes at times can be extremely funny. With the COVID-19 induced lockdowns hitting the gym industry, many have adapted to work from home workouts.

    When a man can do it, why not a dog. Here is a video of a Husky who holds on to its toy and moves it up and down making it look like a exercise for its arms.

    Shared on Reddit, the video has got 97 per cent upvotes and 106 comments.

    Several users have praised the video. One user said, 'look at you all fluffy and...oops.Zzz.," while another said, "I bet that was his favourite toy. Isn't it?" Tell us what you think about this Husky's workout in the comments section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 12:04 [IST]
    X