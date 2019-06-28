This horrifying app ‘DeepNude’ 'undresses' women's clothes with just one click

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 28: If you think creating anyone's nude photos or deepfake was a difficult task, think again. This app which has recently been grabbing the Internet's attention for all the wrong reasons promises something that is every woman's worst nightmare.

It promises to create a nude picture out of a fully clothed body of a woman, with just one click.

First reported by Vice, the Windows and Linux app was launched in March. DeepNude can take any clothed photo of a woman and turn into a realistic nude picture using its AI. The app is free to download and try, but you'll need to pay $50 for the ability to remove its large watermark and export the results.

However, the worst part is this app, DeepNude, only works on women where it swaps their clothes, with intimate parts. What's even more pathetic is the fact that the app doesn't work on men, as reported by Vice.

Creator of DeepNude used pix2pix, an open-source algorithm by the University of California, Berkeley based on General Adversarial Networks (GANs). He trained the model with over 10,000 images of nude women, and is hoping to create a male version of this as well.

Thankfully, the app has since been taken down from the Internet by the creators. The Twitter handle of Deep Nudes app stated their reason in an official statement.