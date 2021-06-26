You can get a free haircut and shave at this salon provided you are vaccinated

This groom cancelled his wedding, got married to another woman because mutton was not served

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Marriages can sometimes be a bizarre affair. A bride is caught smoking, another caught yawning while another walks out because the groom came drunk.

Now, here is an interesting incident in which a groom walked out of his marriage and got married to another one. The reason? Hold your breath. The bride's side did not serve mutton at the wedding.

The incident was reported from Sukinda in Odisha and the groom walked out just as the rituals began.

The 27 year old groom Ramakant Patra was upset because the bride's side failed to serve mutton at the wedding. The incident took place when the groom and the baaratis arrived at the village and were taken to the dining hall for lunch. The groom's side demanded that they be served mutton.

Since the dish was not there, an argument took place and situation went slightly out of control. The groom on being told that there is no mutton, called off the wedding. No amount of pleading could convince the groom.

The wedding party then left the bride's home and stayed a relatives place. The next day he married another woman from Phulajhara in Tamka.

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11:18 [IST]