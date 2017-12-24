Election Result 
RK Nagar Bypoll Result

This govt will fall in 3 months, says Dinakaran after victory

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

TTV Dinakaran after winning the RK Nagar byelection reiterated that the incumbent EPS-OPS government will collapse within a few months. 

TTV Dhinakaran after his victory in RK nagar bypoll. Courtesy: ANI news
TTV Dhinakaran after his victory in RK nagar bypoll. Courtesy: ANI news

Speaking to media after the official announcement of election results, he said, "It's a victory for all. This government will not be here for two more months."

"Two leaves symbol was a victory symbol when it was with amma. But now it's with villains, how can they win?." he asked.

He claimed that people of RK Nagar have elected 'Amma's successor'. 

Dinakaran surpassed the record of Jayalalithaa, who had won by a margin of 39,545 votes in the 2016 Assembly polls.

While Dhinakaran polled 89,013 votes, Madhusudhanan got 48,306 votes. DMK's N Maruthu Ganesh came a distant third with 24,651, in the process losing deposit, as also 57 others, including the BJP nominee.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

tamil nadu, bjp, ttv dinakaran, rk nagar bypolls 2017, j jayalalithaa

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.