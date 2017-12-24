This govt will fall in 3 months, says Dinakaran after victory

TTV Dinakaran after winning the RK Nagar byelection reiterated that the incumbent EPS-OPS government will collapse within a few months.

Speaking to media after the official announcement of election results, he said, "It's a victory for all. This government will not be here for two more months."

"Two leaves symbol was a victory symbol when it was with amma. But now it's with villains, how can they win?." he asked.

He claimed that people of RK Nagar have elected 'Amma's successor'.

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran's supporters celebrate after his victory in #RKNagarByPoll pic.twitter.com/G4TTe4a7fg — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017

Dinakaran surpassed the record of Jayalalithaa, who had won by a margin of 39,545 votes in the 2016 Assembly polls.

While Dhinakaran polled 89,013 votes, Madhusudhanan got 48,306 votes. DMK's N Maruthu Ganesh came a distant third with 24,651, in the process losing deposit, as also 57 others, including the BJP nominee.

OneIndia News