This friendship will continue: Aditya Thackeray after meeting Tejashwi Yadav

Mumbai, Nov 23: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray met Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday.

"We have been in touch with each other but could not meet due to covid. We discussed various topics but did not discuss politics. Sure this friendship will continue," said Aditya Thackeray after meeting Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

"The current challenge is to save the law, the democracy and we will do anything to save it," Tejashwi told reporters.

Aaditya, the sitting MLA from Worli in Mumbai, had served as the tourism and environment minister in the erstwhile MVA government headed by his father.

The Bihar government is headed by Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) who ended his alliance with in August and joined hands with the Grand Alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

In Maharashtra, the Thackeray-led faction was in power until June this year in alliance with NCP and Congress before it was dislodged by the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 17:50 [IST]