This Diwali, spread the light of happiness and hope

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 06: Diwali or Deepavali, the festival of lights and the festival of victory of good over evil. Every year, millions of Indians flock to the markets to shop for new clothes, decorations, diyas, lamps, and much more.

However, this Diwali, let's celebrate it but spreading joy and light in the lives of others. Let's celebrate by helping others.

Think twice if you plan to discard your old clothes, footwear or stationery as they can bring smiles on the faces of kids from slum areas.

Visit your local shelter for homeless and underprivileged children

Remember, for a homeless child, a shelter is nothing less than a home. Visit their home with gifts and smiles. You must aim to give them joy. Instead of carrying money, carry simple toys, sweets, and maybe useful gifts like pens, notebooks, colouring pencils etc. All this gives them a small bit of their stolen childhood back.

Buy gifts for Children

Many shelters and orphanages regularly organise large 'melas' for the community and sell homemade handicrafts. Buy these, and also vocally appreciate the craftsmanship to give these children motivation.

Donate for a child's education

When you donate for a child's education, you not only help them acquire abilities to read, write and count, but also to absorb values that can help build a more caring society.

Donate to NGOs

Instead of spending on environmentally harmful crackers (which are often made using child labour), donate to NGOs like Save the Children. Global child rights leader Save the Children works closely with children, communities and governments on the biggest challenges that children face today, include education, nutrition, trafficking, violence, and abuse. It has given a new lease of life to lakhs of children and has been a ready source of support in times of calamities.