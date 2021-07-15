Puducherry CM Rangasamy tests positive for COVID; to be treated in Chennai

Puducherry Cabinet expansion: UT to get its first woman minister in 40 years; Swearing-in ceremony today

Neither PM nor BJP interested in conceding statehood demand of Puducherry: Narayanasamy

Third wave? Over 20 children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Puducherry, July 15: Twenty children hailing from Puducherry were hospitalized on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Kumar stated that the children were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital at Kadirkamam. He added that the details of their age were being collected.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry government has decided to postpone the reopening of educational institutions in the union territory.

Technology meant to mitigate airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 to be Installed in Parliament

"The government had earlier decided to reopen schools and colleges. But now, we have decided to postpone it due to the current Covid-19 situation. We will announce the opening of educational institutions and colleges later," said the education minister of the UT.

The government's decision to defer reopening comes in view of Puducherry clocking in 121 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1.19 lakh. One more person succumbed to infection raising the toll to 1,772.

The test positivity rate now stands at 1.99% while the fatality rate is at 1.49% and the recovery rate is 97.40%.

(with PTI inputs)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 17:40 [IST]