YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Third wave? Over 20 children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Puducherry, July 15: Twenty children hailing from Puducherry were hospitalized on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.

    Third wave? Over 20 children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

    Speaking to news agency PTI, Kumar stated that the children were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital at Kadirkamam. He added that the details of their age were being collected.

    Meanwhile, the Puducherry government has decided to postpone the reopening of educational institutions in the union territory.

    Technology meant to mitigate airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 to be Installed in ParliamentTechnology meant to mitigate airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 to be Installed in Parliament

    "The government had earlier decided to reopen schools and colleges. But now, we have decided to postpone it due to the current Covid-19 situation. We will announce the opening of educational institutions and colleges later," said the education minister of the UT.

    The government's decision to defer reopening comes in view of Puducherry clocking in 121 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1.19 lakh. One more person succumbed to infection raising the toll to 1,772.

    The test positivity rate now stands at 1.99% while the fatality rate is at 1.49% and the recovery rate is 97.40%.

    (with PTI inputs)

    More puducherry News  

    Read more about:

    puducherry children coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X