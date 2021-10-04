Third wave of COVID-19 unlikely to hit Mumbai: BMC tells HC
Mumbai, Oct 04: The BMC has told the Bombay High Court on Monday that it does not see a much feared third wave of COVID-19 hitting the city.
"The work is on. It is going on smoothly. Now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave coming," BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the high court, according to a report by news agency PTI.
He also said that 2,586 bed ridden people have so far administered both doses of the vaccination. The third wave may not happen due to a smooth vaccination drive, the BMC also said.
The submission was made before the court which is a hearing a petition seeking directions to the government to start door to door vaccinations for senior citizens aged 75 and above. The petition was filed advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari.