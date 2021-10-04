Third wave of COVID-19 unlikely to hit Mumbai: BMC tells HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 04: The BMC has told the Bombay High Court on Monday that it does not see a much feared third wave of COVID-19 hitting the city.

"The work is on. It is going on smoothly. Now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave coming," BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the high court, according to a report by news agency PTI.

He also said that 2,586 bed ridden people have so far administered both doses of the vaccination. The third wave may not happen due to a smooth vaccination drive, the BMC also said.

The submission was made before the court which is a hearing a petition seeking directions to the government to start door to door vaccinations for senior citizens aged 75 and above. The petition was filed advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 15:32 [IST]