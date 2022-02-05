Third wave may get over by mid-March as cases declining in Maharashtra

India

oi-PTI

Mumbai, Feb 05: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has said the number of Covid-19 cases had begun declining statewide and predicted that the third wave of the pandemic might get over by the second or third week of March.

He said the state, which was reporting 48,000 cases per day during the third wave which started some weeks ago, was now seeing the tally increase by 15,000 daily, adding that the infection curve was flattening in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Raigad.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said the Centre must start the process of vaccinating children in the 12-15 age segment against Covid-19. He said Maharashtra was ready with the health infrastructure to vaccinate this age group.

Coronavirus-induced curbs will continue to be lowered as the number of cases go down, Tope added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 8:24 [IST]