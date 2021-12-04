YouTube
    Third Omicron case in India: Gujarat man who returned from Zimbabwe infected with new variant

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Dec 04: The first case of Omicron variant in Gujarat reported in Jamnagar. A 72-year-old man who came from Zimbabwe was infected with the variant. This is the third case of Omicron variant in the country.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The sample of the elderly man was sent for genome sequencing, after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, it said.

    Gujarat's Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare confirmed that the man was found infected with the Omicron strain. Earlier, two persons had tested positive for this variant in Karnataka. The Omicron strain has been marked as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization

