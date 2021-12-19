Third India-Central Asia dialogue concludes: Our concerns, goals in Afghanistan similar, says Jaishankar

Will come back to haunt you: Jaishankar in veiled reference to Pakistan

New Delhi, Dec 19: At the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India-Central Asia relations must focus on 4Cs -- Commerce, Capacity enhancement, Connectivity and Contacts.

In opening remarks, the minister noted that this meeting comes amid a rapidly changing global, economic and political situation.

"The Covid-19 situation resulted in an enormous setback to global health and the global economy. It has changed the way we imagine society and workplaces, supply changes and governance. It also highlighted the inadequacy of the existing multilateral structure to meet new and emerging threats," he said.

Noting a good history of cooperation among the participating countries, Jaishankar said, "Our ties must now focus on 4Cs -- Commerce, Capacity enhancement, Connectivity and Contacts."

The dialogue was attended by foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In the last few years, India has been focusing on expanding overall cooperation with the energy-rich Central Asian countries, considering them to be part of its extended neighbourhood. The upswing in India's engagement with the region followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind tour of the five countries in July 2015 that resulted in the expansion of two-way ties in a range of areas.

The recent developments in Afghanistan reinforced the importance of the Central Asian countries with three of them -- Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- sharing borders with the war-torn nation. The national security advisors of all the five Central Asian countries attended an India-hosted regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10. It was also participated by NSAs of Russia and Iran.

The focus of the dialogue will be to enhance connectivity and development cooperation as well as the unfolding developments in Afghanistan, officials said.

"The ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of relations between India and Central Asian countries with particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

"They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," he said at a media briefing. The second meeting of the India-Central Asia dialogue was organised by India in October last year in digital video-conference format.