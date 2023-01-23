Third Hindu Temple vandalised in Australia by Khalistanis in less than a month

Same town, same time: Idol for Durga Puja celebrations vandalised in Bangladesh again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: In a less than a month three Hindu Temples have been vandalised in Australia and anti-India graffiti has been scribbled on the walls.

The Temple which was vandalised is in Albert Park, Melbourne. Anti India graffiti such as Hindustan Murdabad, Khalistan Zindabad were found scribbled on the walls of the Temples. Further the pro-Khalistan elements have also scribbled hate rants against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Further these elements have also written praises for terrorist Bhindranwale who was responsible for killing over 20,000 Hindus and Sikhs. Similar slogans calling Bhindranwale a martyr were also written in the previous incidents.

The earlier two incidents were reported at the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs and BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Park. Hate messages were smeared on the walls. The messages were against India, Hindus and PM Modi. Praises for Bhindranwale were also found at these Temples.

Reacting to this, the Australian High Commissioner to India expressed shock and said that the authorities were investigating these incidents. Australia is a proud multicultural country and the vandalism of the Hindu Temples had shocked them. Our strong support for freedom of expression does not include hate speech or violence, the High Commissioner added.

Minister of External Affairs, spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi had said that India strongly condemns such acts. He also said that the Indian Consulate General in Melbourne has raised the issue with the local police.

On January 11, Hindustan Murdabad, Modi Hitler slogans were smeared on the walls of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Australia's Mill Park.

On January 15, similar slogans were smeared on the walls of the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs.

Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who is also the chief of the banned Sikhs for Justice had announced that the next Khalistan referendum would be held in Canberra Australia. The Sikhs for Justice has been leading the Khalistan movement from abroad with the help of the ISI. Not only does it put out propaganda material, but also funds elements to cary out anti-India activities.

India has repeatedly shared information about Pannun with the foreign agencies. He has been booked in 22 cases in India which include sedition and terrorism.

Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:32 [IST]