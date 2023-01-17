Two in five days: Another Hindu Temple attacked by Khalistanis in Australia

The Khalistan bug has hit Australia and is set to spiral out of control

By Anuj Cariappa

The pro-Khalistan elements had taken out a vehicle rally in Australia to seek support for the upcoming referendum. However reports said that hardly 200 attended the event

New Delhi, Jan 17: Another Hindu Temple has been attacked in Australia's Melbourne by Khalistan backers. This time it was the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs which was attacked.

Reports said that the the Khalistan supporters also wrote anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans on the walls.

On the walls slogans such as 'target Modi, Modi Hilter and Hindustan Muradabad were written. The attack took place on January 16, reports said.

The attack comes just days after the Khalistan supporters attacked and vandalised the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne's northern suburb of Mill Park.

Hindu Temple vandalised by Khalistanis in Melbourne: Why Australia needs to do more

The day the vandalism took place was the same when worshippers flocked the Temple for Darshana and to commemorate the three day long, 'Thai Pogal' festival which is observed by the Tamil Hindu population.

The president of the Hindu Council of Australia's Victoria chapter, Makarand Bhagwat condemned the incident and said, 'I can't tell you how disturbed I am watching a second Hindu Temple being vandalised for the sake of Khalistan propaganda. We will surely raise this matter with the Victorian Multicultural Commission and the Multicultural Minister of Victoria. This is because the data threat to Hindus is a very serious matter as the community here is in fear of these Khalistan supporters.'

If these Khalistan supporters have the courage they should go and draw graffiti on the Victorian Parliament building rather than target the peaceful Hindu community's religious practices, Sachin Mahate a member of The Hindu community in Melbourne said.

Prior to this the the Khalistan supporters tried to mobilise support for their referendum through a vehicle rally in Melbourne on the evening of January 15. However according to reports hardly 200 people turned up at the event.

The Buddhist Council of Victoria said that it stood opposed to all forms of such religious vilification and urged the federal governments to take action to prevent such incidents. Having consideration for the nature of the graffiti and vandalism, we have no hesitation in joining with the Hindu Council of Australia in naming this as a vilification of the Hindu community, a violation of the Racial and Religious Tolerance Act, the council said in a statement.

Hindus now a global target due to transnational conspiracy of Khalistanis and Jihadis

On January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu Temple in Melbourne was vandalised by Khalistan supporters. In that incident too anti-India graffiti was found on the walls of the Temple.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate. We offer our prayers for peace and harmony and will provide a fuller statement in due course." Also, Evan Mulholland, Liberal MP for the Northern Metropolitan Region condemned the attack on Hindu temples and said, "This vandalism is deeply distressing for Victoria's peaceful Hindu community, especially at this holy time," the Temple had said in a statement following the incident.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 17:20 [IST]