'They won't say Christian nationalist': Jaishankar slams foreign media

oi-Deepika S

S Jaishankar has drawn applause in the past for his sharp comments on global issues.

New Delhi, Jan 29: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has come down heavily on foreign newspapers for reserving adjectives like "Hindu nationalist" for the Indian government.

"If you read foreign newspapers, they use words like Hindu nationalist government. In America or Europe, they won't say Christian nationalist... these adjectives are reserved for us. They don't understand that this country is ready to do more with the world and not less with the world," Jaishankar was quoted saying by ANI.

Jaishankar was speaking at the release of his English book "The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World," which has been translated into Marathi as 'Bharat Marg'.

Jaishankar said he is proud of it and doesn't think there is anything to be apologetic.

"If you look at the last 9 years, there is no doubt that government and politics of the day are more nationalistic...I don't think there is anything to be apologetic about it. The same nationalist people have helped countries abroad and moved forward in disaster situations in other countries," he said.

"So if you read next time in a foreign newspaper because they always, foreign newspapers, they like using words like Hindu nationalist comment, okay?" Jaishankar said.

"So next time you read it, ask yourself, how wrongly are they reading me that they actually do not understand that this country is getting ready to do more with the world, not less with the world," he advised.

The statement comes amid controversy over the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'The Modi Question.'

India blocked the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a discredited narrative.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said this documentary show, based on some internal UK reports, shows the colonial mindset.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and the lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are belatedly visible," Bagchi said in response to the question on the PM documentary series.

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 8:03 [IST]