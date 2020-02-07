They talk about beating me...': PM Modi rakes up Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark at Assam rally

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday fired fresh salvo at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter's 'Danda' remark, in a rally at Assam's Kokrajhar, saying one with a protective shield of mothers and sisters of the country cannot be harmed.

"Some leaders talk about beating me with sticks, but I'm saved by the blessings of all mothers of India. I pay my respects and thank all of you. I am here to instill a new belief in all Assamese people," he said while addressing a public meeting in Kokrajhar.

At an election rally in Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi had criticised the government for failing to rein in unemployment, and said that in six months' time, the prime minister would be unable to step out of his house "as the youth would beat him with sticks".

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned twice on Friday after Bharatiya Janata Party members vociferously protested against Gandhi's comments.