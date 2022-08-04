They robbed people after greeting them with a ‘namaste’

India
    New Delhi, Aug 04: Two members of the Namaste gang, known for its penchant for greeting people with folded hands before robbing them, were arrested on Thursday after an encounter with police in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, officials said, news agency PTI.

    According to police, the encounter took place near Vivekananda College in the mornings between the gang members and the special staff of Shahdara district.

    Police signalled the accused to stop while they were coming towards Vivek Vihar police station from Ghaziabad. They opened fire and in retaliation police also fired back and one of the gang members received a leg injury, a senior police officer said.

    The accused were wanted in two robbery cases which took place three days ago, police said.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 15:10 [IST]
