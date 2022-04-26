YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    They need a collective will: Why Prashant Kishor turned down Congress offer

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 26: Political strategist Prashant Kishor today declined the offer made by the Congress to join the party. He said that the party needs leadership.

    He also said that the party needs a collective will to fix deep rooted structural problems.

    They need a collective will: Why Prashant Kishor turned down Congress offer

    I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor said after the Congress announced his decision.

    "Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," senior Congress leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

    While several rounds of talks were held, nothing materialised as many were opposed to Kishor joining the party. Some had objected to his links with rivals such as the Trinamool Congress, YSR Congress Party and TRS.

    More PRASHANT KISHOR News  

    Read more about:

    prashant kishor congress

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X