    These Indian states have vaccinated more people than 5 countries

    New Delhi, Sep 29: There are five Indian states which have more vaccinated people when compared to some of the countries.

    Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have more number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 when compared to Saudi Arabia and Iran. Karnataka has vaccinated more people when compared to Australia, while Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have vaccinated more people when compared to Peru and the United Arab Emirates.

    Meanwhile data until 7 pm on Tuesday suggests that India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 87 Crore(87,61,89,412).

    The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Health Ministry said in a note.

    Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 8:30 [IST]
