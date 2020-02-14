These hilarious Valentine’s Day 2020 memes are totally relatable to Single people

India

New Delhi, Feb 14:

New Delhi, Feb 14: As couples across the world are marking Valentine's Day, for some, it's just another huge reminder that you're still riding that #single train even though you're totally awesome.

So to make you feel just one tiny bit better about the fact that you're riding solo on Valentine's Day, check out these hilarious anti-Valentine's Day memes of all time.

Singles watching couple being beaten up by Bajrang dal pic.twitter.com/uAw1nNMXC9 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) February 14, 2020

Bajrang Dal's leaders to couple at Park : pic.twitter.com/YdXSaxyeKi — Er- Ramkishor kataria (@Ramkishorkatar2) February 14, 2020

I am so lonely😭

I have nobody😥😥😒

I am on my own😪😭💔 pic.twitter.com/5CsQA7PDlm — Otieno Denis🇰🇪 (@OtienoDenis11) February 14, 2020

Me : Umeed ke saath — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2017

The true face of the Friendzone pic.twitter.com/keGxR0DjmD — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 22, 2014

Single ladies watching love scenes and thriller videos on #ValentinesDay2020😭 https://t.co/4WQSKKJvtI — Cʜɪᴇꜰ Dʀᴇᴀʏ👨‍💻👨‍🔧(ᴛʜᴇ Sᴜsᴘᴇɴᴅᴇᴅ) (@sirDreay) February 14, 2020

Bajrang dal - https://t.co/icVdeVPd8m — Abe Saaley (@dashhtweets) February 14, 2020

When u see Bajrang Dal is going to beat couples



Le me (single nibba):- pic.twitter.com/pSjXgvTLlB — ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) February 14, 2020

Bajrang dal workers helping Lord Ram to meet his Valentine Sita mata: pic.twitter.com/75cjaZwFN6 — shatan not Shinigami (@66beelzebub) February 14, 2020

My favourite romantic moments from the movies #ValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/lK9lGGuCZh — joe heenan (@joeheenan) February 14, 2020