    These hilarious memes on the Bihar political developments will leave you in splits

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The developments in Bihar have led to a meme fest on the social media. Nitish Kumar will take oath for a record 8th time as Chief Minister of Bihar today.

    Nitish Kumar's u-turns are a well known fact. He has been called names such as 'paltu ram,' and 'kursi kumar,' by the leaders of the RJD with whom he is forming the government for the second time.

    These hilarious memes on the Bihar political developments will leave you in splits

    Now an old meme has resurfaced on a popular Twitter page called 'Gaya Memes,' and it has been shared widely. The meme features Nitish Kumar and his now former foe Lalu Prasad Yadav shaking their heads to the popularising 'Qismet ki hawa.'

    The second meme describes the political shift of powers featuring a compilation of some internet content creators. Check out the meme below.

    Nitish dumped the BJP and went on to stake a claim to form the government with the RJD, the same party he had dumped a few years back to form the government with the BJP.

    Nitish Kumar, the 8th time Bihar CM in 22 years | A look at 'sushasan babu’'s turns and u-turns so farNitish Kumar, the 8th time Bihar CM in 22 years | A look at 'sushasan babu’'s turns and u-turns so far

    Due to the fact that Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) changes sides very often, he has been dubbed as 'paltu ram,' by the leaders of the opposition.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 12:32 [IST]
