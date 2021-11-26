YouTube
    These countries recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate: Check list

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 26: A total of 15 more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). With this, as many as 22 countries have mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India now.

    Representational Image

    "Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

    "New additions include Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Nepal, Nicaragua, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine," he added.

    Check the list of countries here:

    1. Australia

    2. Bangladesh

    3. Belarus

    4. Estonia

    5. Georgia

    6. Hungary

    7. Iran

    8. Kazakhstan

    9. Kyrgyzstan

    10. Lebanon

    11. Mauritius

    12. Mongolia

    13. Nepal

    14. Nicaragua

    15. Palestine

    16. The Philippines

    17. San Marino

    18. Singapore

    19. Switzerland

    20. Turkey

    21. Ukraine

    Meanwhile, International flight operations are expected to return to normal "by the end of the year"."We are making all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by the end of December," said Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

    Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government was evaluating the process to normalise international flight operations.

    He also said that the government was taking measures to guard against the renewed wave of COVID-19.

    "I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me. I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment," Scindia had said at a public event.

    Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights. Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:14 [IST]
    X