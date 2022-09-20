These are the important cases listed in Supreme Court today

SC says life convicts who have completed 10 years of jail term should be released on bail

New Delhi, Sep 20: From Karnataka's hizab row to Ratan Tata seeking protection of right to privacy, here is the complete information on the important cases that have been listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 20.

SC to hear a batch of pleas including the lead one filed by 'Janhit Abhiyan' challenging 10 per cent quota to candidates belonging to EWS category in jobs and admissions.

SC to hear a plea of industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of right to privacy in view of the emergence of Niira Radia tapes.

SC’s Constitution Bench to rule on death penalty

SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing hijab in educational institutions is not a fundamental religious practice in Islam.

SC to hear a plea of NGO 'CPIL' challenging the appointment of IPS officer Rakesh Asthana, since retired, as Delhi Police Commissioner.

SC to hear a plea of BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

SC to hear pleas of businessman Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey in relation to criminal cases lodged in Maharashtra.

SC to hear a plea of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy in a criminal case.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:18 [IST]