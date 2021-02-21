Farm laws like death warrant for farmers: Kejriwal after meeting protesting farmers

Delhi Police releases photos of 20 more people in connection with R-Day violence at Red Fort

India

New Delhi, Feb 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met protesting farmer leaders at a lunch at the Vidhan Sabha Sunday afternoon where he discussed with them the three contentious Central agricultural laws and other related issues, government sources said Saturday.

''A detailed discussion took place with farmers from Western UP over the three black laws. These laws are like a death warrant for farmers. If these laws are implemented, farming will into the hands of a few corporates,'' Kejriwal said.

''On Feb 28, a grand 'Kisan Panchayat' is going to take place in Meerut where these laws will be discussed and an appeal will be made to Governmen of India to take back these laws,'' Delhi CM said.

A senior AAP leader said, "Discussions will be held at the meeting on various concerns of farmers over the agri laws and also the various aspects of the laws and its impact."

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) for nearly three months now against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

Earlier this month, a delegation of SKM leaders had met Kejriwal, urging him for a judicial enquiry into the alleged "conspiracy" against the protesting farmers.

Kejriwal had said his government will help trace the farmers who have been missing since the violence on January 26 during a tractor parade by the protesting farmers, and asserted that if needed, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre in this regard.

Kejriwal had also visited one of the protest sites at Singhu border in December and challenged the Centre to have an open debate with them in the three laws.

The AAP government has extended full support to the protesting farmers.

Kejriwal in a gesture of his party''s support had torn the copies of farm laws in Delhi Assembly in December last year.

Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are camping at the border points of Delhi including at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and have been demanding the Centre scrap the farm laws and ensure legal guarantee for MSP purchase of crops.

The stalemate over the issue continues despite 11 rounds of talks between farmer leaders and the Central government. PTI VIT TIR TIR

