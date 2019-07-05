  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These 17 iconic sites to be developed as world-class destinations: Details here

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday during her maiden budget speech said the government will build 17 iconic sites to encourage arrival of tourists in India. She also said that these iconic tourism sites will be developed as world-class destinations.

    Also, Digital repository has been proposed for preserving tribal history. It should be noted that a digital repository is a mechanism for managing and storing digital content.

    These 17 iconic sites to be developed as world-class destinations: Details here
    File photo of Taj Mahal in UP

    Ministry of Tourism had earlier identified 17 sites in 12 clusters in the country for development under Iconic Tourist Sites Development Project.

    'Nari tu Narayani': Women get boost in Budget 2019

    Under the project, these sites will be developed in a holistic manner with focus on issues concerning connectivity to the destination, better facilities/experience for the tourists at the site, skill development, involvement of local community, promotion & branding and by bringing in private investment.

    Here's the list of 17 iconic sites that will be developed as world-class destinations:

    1. TajMahal, UP
    2. Fatehpur Sikri, UP
    3. Ajanta, Maharashtra
    4. Ellora, Maharashtra
    5. Humayun's Tomb, New Delhi
    6. Red Fort, New Delhi
    7. Qutub Minar, New Delhi
    8. Colva beach, Goa
    9. Amer Fort, Rajasthan
    10. Somnath, Gujarat
    11. Dholavira, Gujarat
    12. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
    13. Hampi, Karnataka
    14. Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu
    15. Kaziranga, Assam
    16. Kumarakom, Kerala and
    17. Mahabodhi, Bihar

    The monuments taken up for development under project fall under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and State Archaeology Departments. The Ministry will carry out interventions at these monuments in collaboration with the ASI and State Governments and all development plans will have elements of universal accessibility, cleanliness at the monuments, use of Green Technology and enhanced security for the tourists.

    More BUDGET 2019 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2019 nirmala sitharaman tourism

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue