YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    There is no indication as of now that third wave of COVID-19 will affect children: AIIMS chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: Addressing a media conference, Dr. Randeep Guleria, head, AIIMS, said that there is no indication so far that the third wave of Covid-19 is more harmful to children.

    There is no indication as of now that third wave of COVID-19 will affect children: AIIMS chief

    "Children aren't showing serious infection but there has been a lot of collateral damage to this section of the population. As a society we must come together to help children as they are the backbone of the society," he added.

    "There is a lot of stress on the society currently...we have to come together to support each other," Dr. Guleria said.

    What are the signs and symptoms to prevent black fungus? AIIMS doctor lists reasons for rise in Mucormycosis What are the signs and symptoms to prevent black fungus? AIIMS doctor lists reasons for rise in Mucormycosis

    "Rural India which is witnessing a rise in COVID cases needs us to ensure that we have good testing and treatment facilities," Dr Guleria said.

    "Viral infections usually comes in waves. We should work towards having no more waves," he further said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus black fungus children

    Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X