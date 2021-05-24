Is black fungus contagious? People with low immunity can be infected? Here's what AIIMS chief has to say

There is no indication as of now that third wave of COVID-19 will affect children: AIIMS chief

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 24: Addressing a media conference, Dr. Randeep Guleria, head, AIIMS, said that there is no indication so far that the third wave of Covid-19 is more harmful to children.

"Children aren't showing serious infection but there has been a lot of collateral damage to this section of the population. As a society we must come together to help children as they are the backbone of the society," he added.

"There is a lot of stress on the society currently...we have to come together to support each other," Dr. Guleria said.

"Rural India which is witnessing a rise in COVID cases needs us to ensure that we have good testing and treatment facilities," Dr Guleria said.

"Viral infections usually comes in waves. We should work towards having no more waves," he further said.

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 16:55 [IST]