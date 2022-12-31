Then for BJP, now for the nation: How personal losses have not stopped Modi from fulfilling duties

'Your mother is like ours too...': Mamata Banerjee's emotional words for PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 31: Despite the death of his mother, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went ahead with his official engagements on Friday. His gesture has become an inspiration to the people as personal loss did not prevent him from carrying out his duty to the country.

The PM's mother Heerabhen Modi passed away on Friday. He attended her last rites in Gandhinagar and then he went ahead with the launch of projects worth Rs 7,800 crore in West Bengal, choosing to do so through video-conferencing instead of being in the eastern state physically as scheduled earlier.

BJP leaders shared pictures of the Prime Minister attending the official events in Bengal virtually as they heaped praise for putting the "country first".

Just hours after performing last rites of his mother, PM Modi attends all his pre-scheduled events.



A similar incredible episode happened when Modi came for a meeting post his father’s funeral in 1989.



A #ModiStory that embodies the true spirit of a Karmayogi! pic.twitter.com/G42Lsi1nbO — Modi Story (@themodistory) December 30, 2022

However, this is not the first time where he continued with his duty despite a personal loss. In 1989, Narendra Modi, who was a BJP worker then, attended a party meeting after completing the funeral rites of his father.

"There was a meeting of BJP workers in Ahmedabad in 1989, we casually enquired about Narenra bhai on reaching the venue. We were informed that his father passed away. He had gone to Vadnagar. We thought he would not be able to come today for the meeting. But, Narendra Modi came for the meeting in afternoon, " Dilip Trivedi, a BJP leader from Gujarat, recalls.

He said that they were surprised to see Modi. "After the meeting got over, I asked Narendra Modi about him, attending the meeting in such circumstances. Trivedi replied 'I attended the meeting after funeral. I need to fulfill my responsibilities for the party also'", he added.

For the party workers, this gesture became a big inspiration. "It was an inspirational moment for all the workers. we got to learn the dedication towards our responsibilities," he added.

