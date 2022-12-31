YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Then for BJP, now for the nation: How personal losses have not stopped Modi from fulfilling duties

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The death of had not prevented Narendra Modi to attend a party meeting in 1989.

    New Delhi, Dec 31: Despite the death of his mother, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went ahead with his official engagements on Friday. His gesture has become an inspiration to the people as personal loss did not prevent him from carrying out his duty to the country.

    Then for BJP, now for the nation: How personal losses have not stopped Modi from fulfilling duties
    Then for BJP, now for the nation: How personal losses have not stopped Modi from fulfilling duties

    The PM's mother Heerabhen Modi passed away on Friday. He attended her last rites in Gandhinagar and then he went ahead with the launch of projects worth Rs 7,800 crore in West Bengal, choosing to do so through video-conferencing instead of being in the eastern state physically as scheduled earlier.

    BJP leaders shared pictures of the Prime Minister attending the official events in Bengal virtually as they heaped praise for putting the "country first".

    However, this is not the first time where he continued with his duty despite a personal loss. In 1989, Narendra Modi, who was a BJP worker then, attended a party meeting after completing the funeral rites of his father.

    "There was a meeting of BJP workers in Ahmedabad in 1989, we casually enquired about Narenra bhai on reaching the venue. We were informed that his father passed away. He had gone to Vadnagar. We thought he would not be able to come today for the meeting. But, Narendra Modi came for the meeting in afternoon, " Dilip Trivedi, a BJP leader from Gujarat, recalls.

    'Your mother is like ours too...': Mamata Banerjee's emotional words for PM Modi'Your mother is like ours too...': Mamata Banerjee's emotional words for PM Modi

    He said that they were surprised to see Modi. "After the meeting got over, I asked Narendra Modi about him, attending the meeting in such circumstances. Trivedi replied 'I attended the meeting after funeral. I need to fulfill my responsibilities for the party also'", he added.

    For the party workers, this gesture became a big inspiration. "It was an inspirational moment for all the workers. we got to learn the dedication towards our responsibilities," he added.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi india

    Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 7:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X