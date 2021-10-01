The youngest voice of Karnataka, Manoj Sharma completes 5000 Voice over recordings

By Anuj Cariappa

Some achievements are carved for the deserved and by the deserved. One such deserving talent is Manoj Sharma; the man in his early 20s has completed more than 5000 voiceovers and rendered backvocals for more than 200 films including Dabang 3, Manoratha, Robert, Avane Srimannarayana, The villain and many more. Manoj is the launch voice of Viacom 18's Colors Kannada Cinema Channel. The fabulous all-rounder is all set to receive Indian Excellence Award for 5000 voiceovers, in New Delhi. Manoj Sharma is the youngest to receive this award from Karnataka.

The multi-talented personality has been in Kannada Music and film Industry since he was 21. Hailing from a musical family Manoj has began learning Carnatic Music since the age of 3 and has even earned a state rank in Carnatic Classical Music. His mother and aunt hold a Vidwan (Scholar) honor in their generations. This musical family has many accolades under their sleeves and are entrenched to music.

Manoj has performed with most of the leading musicians of Karnataka. Hamsalekha, Rajesh Krishnan, Archana Udupa, Vijay Prakash, Arjun Janya, Armaan Malik, and Jogi Sunita, a few to name. His solo music performances in Egypt, Singapore, Qatar, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were a memento placed on time.

Manoj also is the voice of Aarti (Special musical prayers) performed at the Akshardham Temple. Manoj has till date recorded in 28 different Indian languages. Manoj has also worked with brands like Nissan, Josh, Wysh, etc.

The Medical under-grad with a flair for designs; yes, Manoj is studying Medicine to be a doctor and has also won a South Indian Temple Jewelry Design Competition. Moreover, Manoj handles social media accounts for 300 celebrities in Karnataka which includes the likes of ministers namely Janardhan Reddy, Katta Subramanya Naidu, B. N. Chandrappa, Chhote Lal Rai, V. G. Rajendran, Madan Sahni, A. C. Shanmugam and many more.

The youngest voice of Karnataka, Manoj Sharma would receive the award on 30th October 2021.

Friday, October 1, 2021