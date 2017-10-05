The top 5 terrorists of the Kashmir Valley: IB draws up new list

A fresh list has been prepared by the Intelligence Bureau relating to the top five terrorists in Kashmir. With the winter soon approaching, the infiltrations from Pakistan will go down.

In the event of the same, the IB feels that wiping out these terrorists before the winter would be important. The IB in its list names the top five most dangerous terrorists in the Valley.

It provides details and also the possible locations from where they could be operating The list has been shared with the Armed Forces which has launched a series of operations to kill or capture these terrorists.

Top five terrorists of the Kashmir Valley:

Zakir Musa: He features first on the list. He had broken away from the Hizbul Mujahideen Mujahideen and formed an outfit affiliated to the al-Qaeda. The IB says that he is trying to breed a new ideology into Kashmir.

Riyaz Naikoo: He is part of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He is the district commander of the outfit and is based in Pulwama. A resident of Tokun in Awantipore, he was recruited into the outfit in December 2012.

Saddam Paddar: He is the district commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen at Shopian. A resident of Shrimal in Shopian, he was recruited into the outfit on September 25 2015. He was part of the Burhan Wani group.

Zeenat-ul-Islam: The dreaded Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist, he has been classified Grade A++. Going by the alias Alkama, he is a resident of Sugan Zanipura in Shopian. He was recruited on November 17 2015.

