The Sankalp Shakti of Sri Ram, a Guinness record in Ayodhya

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 24: A new Guinness world record was set after over 15 lakh diyas were lit on the eve of Diwali on October 23.

Volunteers from Uttar Pradesh's Avadh University on Sunday broke the record after they lit the most diyas on Diwali n Ayodhya. They lit over 15 lakh diyas at the Ram ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath were both present in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Watch: Ayodhya witnesses stunning laser show as lakhs of lamps light up temple city

Over 20,000 volunteers were involved in lighting the 15,76,000 diyas. The lamps were placed at several intersections that are important to the city.

The Guinness World Records authorities handed over the certificate to CM Yogi Adityanath. Both the CM and PM Modi displayed the certificate on the occasion.

The PM who landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Deepotsav extended his Diwali wishes to the country. PM Modi said that Sri Ram does not turn away or leave anyone.

The PM also offered prayer to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi. This is the PM's first visit to the place after the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of a Ram Mandir on August 5 2020.

"This Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights," PM Modi said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 7:25 [IST]