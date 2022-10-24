YouTube
    The Sankalp Shakti of Sri Ram, a Guinness record in Ayodhya

    New Delhi, Oct 24: A new Guinness world record was set after over 15 lakh diyas were lit on the eve of Diwali on October 23.

    Diwali in Ayodhya
    Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya.PTI Photo

    Volunteers from Uttar Pradesh's Avadh University on Sunday broke the record after they lit the most diyas on Diwali n Ayodhya. They lit over 15 lakh diyas at the Ram ki Paidi ghat in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath were both present in Ayodhya on Sunday.

    Watch: Ayodhya witnesses stunning laser show as lakhs of lamps light up temple cityWatch: Ayodhya witnesses stunning laser show as lakhs of lamps light up temple city

    Over 20,000 volunteers were involved in lighting the 15,76,000 diyas. The lamps were placed at several intersections that are important to the city.

    The Guinness World Records authorities handed over the certificate to CM Yogi Adityanath. Both the CM and PM Modi displayed the certificate on the occasion.

    The PM who landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Deepotsav extended his Diwali wishes to the country. PM Modi said that Sri Ram does not turn away or leave anyone.

    The PM also offered prayer to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi. This is the PM's first visit to the place after the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of a Ram Mandir on August 5 2020.

    "This Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights," PM Modi said.

    diwali ayodhya

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 7:25 [IST]
    X