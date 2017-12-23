The Rohingya hunt continues: Lashkar makes fresh bid at terror recruitment

Vulnerable Rohingya Muslims have come under the scanner of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, an Intelligence Bureau report has warned. This is the third such report that the IB has issued in the past year ever since the charity wing of the terror outfit has started taking keen interest in the Rohingya crisis.

The report states that the charity wing Falah-e-Insaniyat has been supplying relief material in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh. It has also simultaneously been looking to possible recruits, the report also warns.

Read | Lashkar's Rohingya outreach: Making terrorists in the name of humanity

Intelligence Bureau reports state that the outreach is yet another attempt to rope in the Rohingya Muslims. This time around the outfit is trying to dole out funds for the refugees and rope them in for terror activities, the IB report also stated.

The latest intelligence report states that a group of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists who have infiltrated into the Valley are trying to get in touch with these people in an attempt to radicalise them.

In addition to this Bangladesh has shared fresh information with India about the radicalisation plans by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. There have been repeated attempts by groups such as the Lashkar to instigate the Rohingya Muslims in India.

While rights groups have been arguing that deporting them would not be the right decision, the Indian government wants to take no chances.

"It is a highly sensitive issue. One of the camps in Jammu and Kashmir to is very vulnerable to radicalisation", the IB says. They are easy prey for terror groups and repeated attempts are being made to take them into their fold, IB officials also say.

The IB also signaled the respective state police to keep a close watch on the Rohingya Muslims. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among others also have a considerable presence.

OneIndia News