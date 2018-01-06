The Rajinikanth factor in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

The move by Rajinikanth to enter the political foray is likely to be capitalised on by the Bharatiya Janata Party. While there is a long way to go for the Tamil Nadu elections, the star may play a role in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

Sources say that feelers have been sent to the star to associate himself with the BJP for the Karnataka campaign. It would also be a way for Rajinikanth to test the waters before he contests the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

For now nothing has materialised, a BJP leaders said. He also said that it is a plan that we have been thinking about, but nothing concrete has emerged so far.

While Rajini will not be a factor state-wide, he still could play an important role in some pockets of Karnataka. He would be able to charm the voters in the Tamil speaking pockets of Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kolar and Raichur.

Although Rajini has kept his cards close to his chest, there are murmurs that he may have had the backing of the BJP before he announced his decision to contest all seats in the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

In the run up to the elections in Karnataka, there is likely to be a lot of star power on display. The likes of Upendra have floated a party. The Congress too is likely to rope in some stars to add colour to its campaign.

It may be recalled that following Rajini's recent decision several politicians in Karnataka had welcomed his decision. Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had said that great personalities entering politics is a good thing. Congress leader, Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that the move was expected, but would have no impact in Karnataka.

The BJP was relatively guarded in its response. Union Minister D Sadananda Gowda said that Rajinikanth acknowledged the political stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We wish him the best, he also said. The BJP's Shobha Karandlaje said that it is better for Rajini to join hands with the BJP in the country's interest.

OneIndia News