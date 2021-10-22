The questions they raised on vaccines: PM Modi’s veiled jibe at Opposition

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on the Opposition during his address to the nation. When the pandemic set in, questions were raised whether we will be able to fight the crisis, he said.

From where will India get the money to buy vaccines from other nations? When will India get the vaccines and will the people of India be vaccinated or not? These were were the questions that were raised. But today we have administered a billion jabs, the PM also said.

India vaccinated 100 crore people and that too for free. This would make India as a pharma hub more prominently in the world. This clear shows sabra vikas sabka prayas. The nation did its duty, the PM said.

1 billion vaccines is not just a number. It is the reflection of the capacity of this country. This is a new chapter of the country, a country that knows how to achieve huge targets. People said that there was vaccine hesitancy. This in fact is the real challenge in other countries today. India has achieved this feat and it has left everyone speechless. This is because of the massive participation by the people. Peoples' participation was our first line defence, the PM further added

Our entire vaccine programme is a result of technology. It is science born, science drive and science based. The science and the scientific approach are at the heart of it. This is a glorious chapter and it is a reflection of new India, PM Modi said.

