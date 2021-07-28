YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The Political Game Of Thrones

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 28: Dynastic politics is becoming more the norm than exceptions in the corridors of Indian polity. The country has witnessed a few instances where sons of leaders, like spouses and daughters, have often stepped into the shoes of their fathers and forefathers and carried forward the political baton of their family.

    Basavaraj Bommai who took oath as Karnataka chief minister, is the latest in the list of CMs whose fathers have held a state's top job in a country where debates over dynasty politics grab the headlines. His father Somappa Rayappa Bommai was the state chief minister during 1988-1989.

    Karnataka

    Karnataka

    HD Deve Gowda served as chief minister of Karnataka from December 1994 to May 1996, and was later named prime minister (June 1996 to April 1997). His son HD Kumaraswamy served two terms as CM.

    Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu

    Between 1969 and 2011, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi served five terms as Tamil Nadu chief minister. It is his son Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin who is the current CM, after leading his party to a huge victory in this year's Assembly Elections.

    Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh

    Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is occupying the state's top post once held by his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

    Andhra Pradesh also saw N T Rama Rao and his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu occupying the CM's chair.

    Odisha

    Odisha

    CM Naveen Patnaik's father Biju Patnaik was also a chief minister of that state.

    Arunachal Pradesh

    Arunachal Pradesh

    CM Pema Khandu's father Dorji Khandu, who died in a helicopter crash in 2011, was also the chief minister.

    Jharkhand

    Jharkhand

    In Jharkhand, Shibu Soren was the chief minister for three terms while Hemant Soren, a 2-term CM, began his current stint in December 2019.

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Members of three generations of the Abdullah family have been Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers: Sheikh Abdullah, his son Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.

    The chief minister's chair is also occupied by a father-daughter duo. Previously, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti served as J&K CM.

    Uttar Pradesh

    Uttar Pradesh

    In the country' most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh was the CM during 2012-17, while Mulayam Singh Yadav served for three terms.

    Uttarakhand:

    Uttarakhand:

    Vijay Bahuguna, whose father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

    Haryana

    Haryana

    Devi Lal and his son Om Prakash Chautala

    Maharashtra:

    Maharashtra:

    Shankarrao Chavan and his son Ashok Chavan. Ashok is the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra himself; they are the first father-son duo in the state's history to become chief ministers.

    There have also been father-son duos where the father was the chief minister and the son became a deputy chief minister.

    Bihar

    Bihar

    Such was the case in Bihar where Lalu Prasad Yadav was the CM and his son Tejaswi Yadav later became the Deputy CM.

    Punjab

    Punjab

    In Punjab, Prakash Singh Badal was the CM and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal became the Deputy CM.

    More POLITICAL PARTIES News  

    Read more about:

    political parties chief ministers

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X