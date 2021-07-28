The Political Game Of Thrones

Karnataka

HD Deve Gowda served as chief minister of Karnataka from December 1994 to May 1996, and was later named prime minister (June 1996 to April 1997). His son HD Kumaraswamy served two terms as CM.

Tamil Nadu

Between 1969 and 2011, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi served five terms as Tamil Nadu chief minister. It is his son Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin who is the current CM, after leading his party to a huge victory in this year's Assembly Elections.

Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is occupying the state's top post once held by his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh also saw N T Rama Rao and his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu occupying the CM's chair.

Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik's father Biju Patnaik was also a chief minister of that state.

Arunachal Pradesh

CM Pema Khandu's father Dorji Khandu, who died in a helicopter crash in 2011, was also the chief minister.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, Shibu Soren was the chief minister for three terms while Hemant Soren, a 2-term CM, began his current stint in December 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir

Members of three generations of the Abdullah family have been Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers: Sheikh Abdullah, his son Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.

The chief minister's chair is also occupied by a father-daughter duo. Previously, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti served as J&K CM.

Uttar Pradesh

In the country' most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh was the CM during 2012-17, while Mulayam Singh Yadav served for three terms.

Uttarakhand:

Vijay Bahuguna, whose father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana

Devi Lal and his son Om Prakash Chautala

Maharashtra:

Shankarrao Chavan and his son Ashok Chavan. Ashok is the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra himself; they are the first father-son duo in the state's history to become chief ministers.

There have also been father-son duos where the father was the chief minister and the son became a deputy chief minister.

Bihar

Such was the case in Bihar where Lalu Prasad Yadav was the CM and his son Tejaswi Yadav later became the Deputy CM.

Punjab

In Punjab, Prakash Singh Badal was the CM and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal became the Deputy CM.