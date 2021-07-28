The Political Game Of Thrones
Bengaluru, July 28: Dynastic politics is becoming more the norm than exceptions in the corridors of Indian polity. The country has witnessed a few instances where sons of leaders, like spouses and daughters, have often stepped into the shoes of their fathers and forefathers and carried forward the political baton of their family.
Basavaraj Bommai who took oath as Karnataka chief minister, is the latest in the list of CMs whose fathers have held a state's top job in a country where debates over dynasty politics grab the headlines. His father Somappa Rayappa Bommai was the state chief minister during 1988-1989.
Karnataka
HD Deve Gowda served as chief minister of Karnataka from December 1994 to May 1996, and was later named prime minister (June 1996 to April 1997). His son HD Kumaraswamy served two terms as CM.
Tamil Nadu
Between 1969 and 2011, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi served five terms as Tamil Nadu chief minister. It is his son Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin who is the current CM, after leading his party to a huge victory in this year's Assembly Elections.
Andhra Pradesh
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is occupying the state's top post once held by his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh also saw N T Rama Rao and his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu occupying the CM's chair.
Odisha
CM Naveen Patnaik's father Biju Patnaik was also a chief minister of that state.
Arunachal Pradesh
CM Pema Khandu's father Dorji Khandu, who died in a helicopter crash in 2011, was also the chief minister.
Jharkhand
In Jharkhand, Shibu Soren was the chief minister for three terms while Hemant Soren, a 2-term CM, began his current stint in December 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir
Members of three generations of the Abdullah family have been Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers: Sheikh Abdullah, his son Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.
The chief minister's chair is also occupied by a father-daughter duo. Previously, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti served as J&K CM.
Uttar Pradesh
In the country' most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh was the CM during 2012-17, while Mulayam Singh Yadav served for three terms.
Uttarakhand:
Vijay Bahuguna, whose father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Haryana
Devi Lal and his son Om Prakash Chautala
Maharashtra:
Shankarrao Chavan and his son Ashok Chavan. Ashok is the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra himself; they are the first father-son duo in the state's history to become chief ministers.
There have also been father-son duos where the father was the chief minister and the son became a deputy chief minister.
Bihar
Such was the case in Bihar where Lalu Prasad Yadav was the CM and his son Tejaswi Yadav later became the Deputy CM.
Punjab
In Punjab, Prakash Singh Badal was the CM and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal became the Deputy CM.