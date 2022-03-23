The Kerala Story movie is crucial as radicals attempt making Kerala a Muslim state

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The problem of radicalisation in Kerala is nothing new. It has been often spoken about but successive governments have buried the issue and pretended as though everything is hunky dory.

In this context, a much needed film on the plight of several boys and girls in the state is set to be released. Known as The Kerala Story, it is a venture by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and writer-director Sudipto Sen.

The trailer shows a speech by former Kerala Chief Minister, V S Achuthanandan in which he is heard saying that the plan of the Popular Front of India is to make Kerala a Muslim state in the next 20 years.

The movie trailer also speaks about the plight of thousands of girls and claims that many have been trafficked to the Islamic State and other Islamic war zones in the past 10 years. Shah said that he was in tears when Sen narrated the story to him. That was the day I decided to make the film, he also said.

Sen on the other hand revealed that since 2009 nearly 32,000 girls from Kerala and Mangaluru from Hindu and Christian families have been converted to Islam. Most of them end up in Syria, Afghanistan or such countries, he also said.

In July 2018,a case was registered against two persons for helping accused Muhammad Riyaz convert a woman and attempting to take her to Syria and sell her off as a sex slave. The lady alleged that she was forced to attend a training programme at a Madrasa in Bengaluru. She also said that she got to know that Riyaz was planning on selling her off as a sex slave in Syria. She also said that Riyaz had received money from unidentified sources following her conversion.

In 2018, during a meeting of the Intelligence Bureau which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the main topics of discussion was religious conversions. It was around the same time that the Kerala police bust a major case in which a girl was forcibly converted to Islam as part of a larger plan. The police said that the girl was tricked into marriage after being converted forcibly to Islam. Her husband was forcibly trying to sell her off as a sex slave to the ISIS in Syria.

Take the case of Pallath Merrin Jacob and Sonia Sebastin, both girls from Kerala who were forcibly converted to Islam before being taken away to Afghanistan to be part of the ISIS. The cases of Bexen Vincent and Bestin Vincent too need to be taken into account here as they were lured into conversion before they made their journey to Afghanistan again to be part of an ISIS module.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that the demand for those who have converted is higher for two reasons. In some cases it has been found that a convert is more radical. In the case of women, it is more of less to sell them off as sex slaves. The ISIS in particular has a high demand for converted women and they use them as sex slaves and baby making machines in a bid to increase their numbers.

The other reason for such a high demand is because converts know less about the religion. The Islam that is preached by the ISIS is twisted and amended to their suiting. A convert is not completely aware of what the Quran has to say and tend to question their ways much lesser.

During the probes that were conducted in Kerala, some women have even confessed that since they have taken to a new religion, the eagerness to please is more. Hence they end up doing anything told to them blindly. In other cases, it is a well oiled trap which they fall into following which they have no option but to behave as told.

The ISIS is also aware that a convert has less acceptance in society. The women in particular are usually ostracised by their families and this makes a perfect case for the ISIS to rope them in. This is exactly the pattern that we have found in Kerala, an officer part of the probe said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 8:47 [IST]