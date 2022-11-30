A Palestine backer mocks a film on Hindu genocide and obviously the left liberals in India are thrilled

'The Kashmir Files: Unreported': Vivek Agnihotri announces new series to 'present the truth'

New Delhi, Nov 30: After the controversy erupted after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called 'The Kashmir Files' a 'propaganda, vulgar film', the film director and writer of the movie Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday said that he would release a follow-up 'The Kashmir Files: Unreported' to bring out the whole truth.

"I wanted to make only one film then. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth through 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'," Vivek agnihotri was quoted as saying in India Today. The director also said that he could make ten films from the stories, and anecdotes from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, he didn't reveal whether it would be a film or a web series. He said that he would reveal the details later. However, taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri wrote responding to a tweet, "We are making a Docu series - The Kashmir Files Unreported."

He also said that the subject of the movie has now become a reputation of this country, adding, "Now this subject is beyond art and is more about the reputation of this country. It is my moral responsibility that whatever proof I have with me, I bring them out and present it in front of people."

Israeli Ambassador says he is ashamed after Jewish filmmaker calls The Kashmir Files vulgar propaganda

The background:

The controversy started after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on Monday termed The Kashmir Files film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Lapid was the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI. The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Lapid said in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 that he was shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.

Following the statement, it created a huge controversy. The intensity of the controversy was such that Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon came forward and said that were his personal remarks.

Responding to that statement, the movie director said, "Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie."

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 11:35 [IST]