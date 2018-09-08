  • search

The Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir: What the arrested duo were planning

    New Delhi, Sep 8: The Delhi police on Friday arrested two persons allegedly associated with the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir. The duo were identified as Pervez and Jamshad and were picked up from near the Red Fort area.

    Delhi Police's Special Cell arrest two suspected terrorists, Parwez Rashid and Jamshed Jahoor, affiliated to the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) organisation, in New Delhi

    The police said that the duo had landed in Delhi from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh after collecting two sophisticated pistols. The police recovered two 7.65 mm caliber pistols and 10 lives rounds. Four cellphones were also recovered from the two men.

    The police said that both do not have a criminal record. Pervez is an M/Tech student from Uttar Pradesh, while Jamshed was pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering.

    The police say that both are highly radicalised. In fact it was Parvez's brother who had influenced him to join the ISIS. Jamshed on the other hand, who is the son of a police constable had joined the outfit after he had attended the funeral of terrorist Sabzar Bhat in 2017.

    While the parents of both the youth have expressed shock over the arrests, the police say that this was the second time that they had sourced arms from UP. They were being instructed to source arms by Omar Ibn Nazir, who heads the ISJK.

    The police suspect that they were taking arms to Kashmir with an intention of striking at the police forces. The ISJK has been planning a series of attacks in the Valley. Lone wolf attacks were also on the anvil police sources say.

    The ISJK is in the process of making it big. There has not been much traction in the recent past, but they are slowly but surely trying to make it big. The police say that the weapons that they had sourced were not country made pistols. Each pistol cost Rs 50,000, which indicates that it was sophisticated in nature.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 17:03 [IST]
