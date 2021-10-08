The innocent minorities in Kashmir are bearing the brunt of Pakistan’s frustration

New Delhi, Oct 08: There were three killings of civilians yet again in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The killings of three persons including two teachers took place just two days after three civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this week.

The message that the terrorists want to send out is very clear. One they want to install fear in the minds of the people siding with democracy and peace. Secondly, if one looks at the killings there is an attempt to terrorise the non-locals and Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir.

So far in 2021, 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists. Out of the 28 persons, five belong to the local Hindu and Sikh community. 2 others who lost their lives were non-local Hindu labourers.

The Inspector General of Police, Kashmir said that due to killing of huge number of terrorists of all outfits specially their leaderships, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law and order, terrorists' handlers across have got frustrated and changed their strategy.

They have started targeting the unarmed policemen, innocent civilians from the minority community and politicians. The IGP said that in all these cases the terrorists have been using pistols. These acts are being committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join the terrorist ranks.

In some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved. The J&K Police is working hard and identifying all such part-time/hybrid terrorists and strictest action shall be taken against them, the IGP said.

We have received several leads and are working on it. We have also been launching operations along with security forces. We appeal to general public specially minority communities not to panic. We have been maintaining peace and secured environment and will continue to do so, the official also said.

"At about 11:15 am on Thursday terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar district," a police official said.

On Tuesday, The Resistance Front killed three civilians including a prominent chemist in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first incident, terrorists fired at a chemist, M L Bindro at the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar.

He succumbed on the way to hospital. The incident took place at around 7 pm.

Releasing a statement after the attacks, spokesperson for The Resistance Front, Umar Wani said that the group had carried out three targeted attacks in North Kashmir. He said that Bindro was killed because he was an RSS worker.

In the second attack the TRF killed one Virender Paswan. The outfit termed him as a non-local informer of the Intelligence Bureau. The third attack was on Shafi Lone, whom the TRF termed as an informer.

The attack took place at the Shahgund area of Hajin in Bandipora district

In its statement, the TRF said that it would continue with attacks on RSS workers and non-local informers. We will continue with the attacks and strike fear in the hearts of these people the statement also read.

