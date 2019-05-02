The Indian dossier that got China to lift its hold on Maulana Masood Azhar

New Delhi, May 02: It was a major victory for India after the United Nations listed Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar and declared him a terrorist.

For India it was a long battle to get China lift the hold on the ban. Apart from diplomatic moves, India also produced a dossier on Azhar, which was one of the major reasons, why the ban was imposed.

He has been described as a Pakistan based international terrorist in the dossier. The dossier seen by OneIndia also states he has close ties with both the Islamic State and the Al-Qaeda. Further he has also been described as a financier, an inspiration figure for terrorists and a recruiter.

India also listed the various attacks that the Azhar led JeM has staged in India. After his release post the IC-814 hijack, he went on to form his outfit. Although Pakistan had assured that he would be nipped in the bud, the country however did not keep its word and led Azhar grow in strength and stature.

He then went on to stage the audacious Parliament attack, following which there was an eye ball to eye ball confrontation between India and Pakistan at the border. Azhar however grew more audacious when he tried to assassinate Pervez Musharraf.

The JeM fell out of favour with the establishment for a few years, but were back in business following the hanging of Afzal Guru in connection with the Parliament attack.

The JeM then went on to form the Afzal Guru squad and left pamphlets praising him after all attacks they staged. The first time such a pamphlet was found was following an attack in Afghanistan, which was carried out along with the Taliban. They followed it up with the Pathankot attack.

Following this attack, the JeM carried out attacks at Uri, Nagrota and Pulwama. All the attacks targeted the Indian Army. India has a mention of all these details in its dossier. The dossier also speaks about Azhar's family members. Several of his nephews have been roped in for operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the dossier states.

While citing the Pulwama attack, India also attached an audio clip in which Azhar is heard telling the cadres to motivate themselves and continue with the fight.

The dossier also speaks about a wing of the JeM known as the Samundari Jihad. The dossier states that this is the naval wing of the JeM which is personally overseen by Azhar.