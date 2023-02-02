The ‘Hollywood’ connection to the Tripura assembly elections

The demand for a Greater Tipraland in Tripura is likely to shape the election verdict

The Tripura assembly elections will be a closely fought battle. Elections will be held on February 16 and counting of votes will take place on March 2

New Delhi, Feb 02: A candidate from the poll bound state of Tripura has gone viral for his name.

Hollywood Chakma will be contesting the elections on a TIPRA Motha ticket from the Pecharthal assembly constituency under the North Tripura District.

A youth leader, Hollywood has been groomed by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. Hollywood who was with the Congress quit the party to join Debbarman to build the TIPRA Motha party.

Chakma told this website that there are many key issues that he would like to address if he is elected to the state assembly.

Commenting on his name, Hollywood said that due to this he had to face taunts and bullying in school. He had even tried to change his name, but his father a retired headmaster explained to him the significance of this name.

The report cited him as saying, "when I was in school, my class mates would tease me because of my name. I even consulted my uncle who was an advocate to seek help with changing my name. However my father explained to me the importance of the name.

My father said that his belief was that when infants are given names, they possess some qualities of what the name signifies.

"When someone ins given the name Raavan, the person automatically gets some qualities of Raavan. So, my father wanted me to become a big shot in life. This is why he thought, Hollywood would suit my personality. This is the story behind my name," he said.

Attributing his rise in politics to TIPRA Motha chief, Debbarman, Hollywood said, " my political career began 15 years back when I was in college. I was a student at Kailashahar degree college and the area in which it was set was a Congress bastion. Many of my friends were in NSUI and we would often meet the local Congress MLA, Birajit Singh."

"I first met Bubagra (Debbarman) at a rally. I also got an opportunity to meet him in Delhi and he was quite impressed with me. He asked me to join the Congress and later nominated me as the Youth General Secretary. I was also with Bubagra during any crisis, be it his struggle with the Congress and also dealing with in-fighting to building the TIPRA as formidable political entity. He has now shown trust in me by making me a candidate to contest in the Tripura assembly elections, Hollywood Chakma also told EastMojo.

About Tripura elections 2023:

The Tripura Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on February 16. The elections are being held to elect 60 legislators to the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2 2023.

The 2018 Tripura elections were held on February 18. The BJP with 36 seats secured the majority and formed the government with Biplab Kumar Deb as Chief Minister. The Left Front Alliance had secured only 16 seats.

Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 11:41 [IST]