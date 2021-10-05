The high demand in Bollywood has made Mumbai cocaine capital of India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 05: Bollywood and the drug link is back in the news with the arrest of actor Sharukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. With the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai probing the case their counterparts in Gujarat are likely to assist in the probe.

While the quantity of the seizure may seem small compared to the other hauls, the investigation agencies are now looking at the source of the supply.

An official told OneIndia that their priority would be find out the source of the drugs and also the channels through which it has been coming in. The Gujarat NCB team has taken part in the probe in the drug case that involved Rhea Chakraborty.

Gujarat has been a transit point for drugs to enter into the country for long. Most recently, a massive drug seizure of nearly 3,000 kilograms was reported from the Mundra Port.

The Mundra case was cracked by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The DRI was able to identify the drug runners, the mode of payment and the modus operandi with the help of agencies such as the Research and Analysis Wing and Intelligence Bureau. It became clear that the drugs originated from Afghanistan. Further it was also understood that the runners from Afghanistan could be working closely with the Nigerian drug mafia.

The official cited above said that the drugs coming into India are high in demand in Bollywood. There are markets in Delhi and other top cities as well. In addition to this, the drugs are also smuggled out of India into countries such as Sri Lanka. The ISI operates a deep rooted network in Sri Lanka as well which is responsible for collecting the drugs coming through India from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

For agencies dealing with the narcotics trade, the work load is only set to increase. The Taliban being in control is one such reason for this. For the cash-strapped Taliban the only option available to further the drug trade. Currently opium is being cultivated in nearly 3.5 lakh hectares of land in Afghanistan. An NCB official said that in the days to come the problem would only increase three fold and this would lead to a massive supply of drugs not only into India, but the rest of the world as well.

If one looks at the demand of heroin in India, it is nearly one metric ton a year. This means that the drug runners are supplying 360 metric tons of heroin every year. However when it comes to Mumbai, cocaine is in very high demand. It has often being referred to as the cocaine capital of the country by investigating agencies. In the case of cocaine the supply is mainly from the South American countries.

The investigators are also identifying the payment methods. In the recent drug case busted in Mumbai it was learnt that the dark web and crypto currency had been used. In the Aryan Khan case, the role of the Gujarat NCB would be extremely crucial. Recently seizures and the drug routes that have been identified by the probe agencies, it has been found that Gujarat has been a transit point for the drugs to reach Mumbai and other parts of the country.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 8:45 [IST]