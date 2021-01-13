YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'The Girl on The Train' teaser out: Parineeti Chopra-starrer film to hit Netflix in February

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 13: Thriller movie "The Girl on The Train", starring Parineeti Chopra, is now set to release on Netflix on February 26, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.

    The Girl on The Train teaser out: Parineeti Chopra-starrer film to hit Netflix in February

    Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller "The Girl on The Train", which featured actor Emily Blunt.

    It is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.

    The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of Netflix, which also uploaded a 20-second teaser of the film.

    "Join @ParineetiChopra on a train journey like never before. Warning: Board at your own risk," post from the streamer read.

    The Hindi version will feature Chopra, 32, playing an alcoholic divorcee who becomes involved in a missing person''s investigation.

    Set in the UK, the film will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.

    "Join us on a journey that you won't forget for a long time. #TGOTT premieres 26th February, only on Netflix," Hydari wrote.

    Tiwari, who featured in last year''s Netflix original "Bulbbul", also shared the teaser, writing, "One murder. One suspect. One mystery.This is a train that you don't want to miss."

    "The Girl on The Train" is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

    More ENTERTAINMENT News

    Read more about:

    entertainment netflix

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 12:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X