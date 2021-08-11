The Future of Online Gambling in India

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

India is one of the countries that have been hit the hardest by the global COVID-19 pandemic. This is a pandemic that saw the struggle and even downfall of many industries, particularly those that rely on physical location interactions. However, one such industry that managed to thrive during the pandemic is the gambling market. In particular, the online gambling industry has found much success as of late. It seems that it even managed to gain a more formidable footing over the course of the pandemic. In this article, we will go over just how the online casino industry managed to grow substantially over the past years and how it has stayed afloat in India despite the country's strict gambling laws.

As of the moment, the India IT Act is the only piece of legislation that regulates any kind of cyber operation in the country, including online gambling. However, there aren't any specific mentions or provisions that pertain to online gambling within the document itself. Right now, only the states of Sikkim, Diu, Goa, and Daman are allowed to establish legal land-based gambling operations. However, even within those mentioned states, the laws can differ from one another. While it seems that India's legislative process on regulating online gambling seems to be lagging behind, there are still a number of different factors that contribute to the rise of the industry in the country.

The first factor that needs to be taken into consideration is the advancement of mobile technology. More than most other countries in the world, India is known to be one of the most literate and capable when it comes to technology. This has led to many members of the Indian masses to gain access to mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. These are devices that are incredibly powerful and are becoming more accessible even to lower wage earners. As phones continue to get stronger and cheaper at the same time, more people will have access to devices that will allow them to participate in online gambling.

Again, as was previously mentioned, many industries suffered catastrophic losses over the course of the pandemic as people were forced to stay indoors and lock themselves down in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. However, this also opened a window of opportunity for other industries to thrive. More specifically, online gaming became such a huge hit for people who were practically left with more time on their hands while staying cooped up at home.

In the age of digital information, the access to high-speed internet is becoming increasingly rampant. This, of course, has many implications in a variety of different industries, but it dramatically impacts the mobile gaming market especially. High-speed internet makes it a lot easier and more convenient for people to have access to high-quality gameplay wherever they are and at whatever time of day.

More than just the increased demand for online gaming, casino operators and game developers are doing their part in trying to outdo one another for market dominance. This has led to an increase in the quality of gameplay and user experience for many different gaming platforms on the internet. These casino operators are making it easier for potential gamblers to find them online. More importantly, they're making it more difficult for users to breakaway from their platforms due to the quality of the gameplay.

Lastly, India just happens to have one of the most vibrant markets when it comes to gambling. This further incentivizes investors and operators to make their services available to the Indian public. This is a nation with such a healthy relationship with gambling as a pastime. Aside from that, this is a market that has largely welcomed the integration of technology into their daily lives. It seemed like such a natural fit for the two institutions of tech and gambling to merge to create platforms that will ultimately benefit the gambling fans of India.

Moving forward, it doesn't look like the online gambling industry is going to slow down. This is going to place further pressure on the Indian government to come up with more modern and relevant legislation that will allow for operations of gambling institutions in India. There are far too many incentives to ignore when it comes to the potential tax revenues of such a thriving market.