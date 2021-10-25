The Future of Artificial intelligence: Pavan Reddy Appakonda

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

As AI advances and becomes more powerful, its impact on the global economy will grow significantly more prominent. It will dramatically impact virtually every aspect of the world economy, ranging from unemployment rates to economic growth, productivity, and income inequality, says Pavan, popularly known as Entrepreneur, Software Engineer and Investor.

However, how exactly does AI impact the business world? How can artificial intelligence assist your business in growing? I will respond here.

I could tell the most remarkable benefits of Artificial Intelligence that are helping to reshape the world that we know of today.

Let's start with few important questions of AI

What is the future of AI in the healthcare industry, Mr Pavan?

Artificial intelligence is demonstrating to be a game-changer in the healthcare industry. Every aspect of the sector is improved, from the security of personal information to robots in surgeries. After years of being hampered by inefficient processes and rising costs, artificial intelligence finally gives this industry its long-overdue facelift.

Can AI improve education system in India?

AI's advantages can be enormously beneficial to the education industry in India. Technology can help with a variety of learning programmes, software development, and even video games. Artificial intelligence (AI) may reshape the entire educational process and system.

The use of artificial intelligence-based apps is beneficial to both students and academic institutions. It's also possible that AI can help schools better serve students with varying levels of special needs.

What's your opinion on AI in the field of driving control systems?

I believe introducing AI in autonomous cars for driving control systems and orientation is an unprecedented step. If we see in terms of the safety of people, it would be beneficial, especially when the driver is drunk or not feeling well. With advanced tech already present in the vehicle like AI, car accidents would be reduced.

But, giving a computer enough power to control the driving is not safe. Hackers worldwide will be paid highly to hack the system, and with this, causing great harm to the person will become too easy.To avoid all this and before introducing AI, the security of the AI system should be a significant concern. If the driver sees something going wrong with AI, a pre-install manual button should kill AI, and the driver can retake control of the car.

What's your point of view on AI and humans working together?

According to recent findings, AI may not always be the most effective when working alone. While artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are excellent at automating or even replacing low-level, repetitive tasks, businesses often see tremendous gains in efficiency when combining the efforts of humans and machines. To get the most out of AI's potential, think of it as a tool to complement rather than replace human abilities.

What is the Future of AI?

I think, it is hard to say how exactly AI will be used in the future and what all applications would be possible over the next decade, what I believe is AI and deep learning are expected to eliminate tedious day-to-day business tasks.

In the end, Pavan concluded by saying that Artificial Intelligence has several advantages and disadvantages. Each new invention or breakthrough will contain both, but it is up to us as humans to balance them out and use the invention's positive aspects to help create a better world. Artificial intelligence has a plethora of potential benefits. Additionally, some argue that artificial intelligence can destroy human civilization if it falls into the wrong hands. However, none of the AI applications developed at that scale is capable of killing or enslaving humanity.

Monday, October 25, 2021, 17:01 [IST]