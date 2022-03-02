YouTube
    The funds received by CPI(M) and NPP in 2021 are here

    New Delhi, Mar 2: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) claimed in its annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission that it received funds to the tune of Rs 171.04 crore and spent Rs 101.80 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

    The National People's Party, which rules Meghalaya, has shown receipts totalling Rs 69.82 lakh and expenditure of 32.30 lakh, in the documents submitted to the poll panel.

    On Wednesday, both the national parties put their annual audited reports for Financial Year 2020-21 in public domain. The CPI(M) helms the government in Kerala, while the NPP is the only party from the Northeast recognised as a national party. PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 21:18 [IST]
    X